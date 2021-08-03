Complete Spl DGP trial by December 20: HC

The Madras High Court on Monday directed a lower court in Villupuram trying the sexual assault of a woman IPS officer against the suspended special DGP to conduct the trial on a day-to-day basis and complete it by December 20, 2021.

Representative image Chennai : Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who had taken cognizance of the matter on his own and was closely monitoring the case, gave the direction when the matter came up before him on Monday. So far 122 witnesses and 72 pieces of material evidence had been collected.