Metro Rail’s daily patronage goes up by 67 pc in July

The patronage of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) has been steadily increasing after the second wave waned in the city and the services were resumed. The footfall in July was 67 per cent higher than in June.
Chennai: An official release from the CMRL said 18.46 lakh passengers travelled in Metro trains in July with a daily average of 59,563. July 26 saw the maximum number of passengers of that month at 74,380.
After the services resumed on June 21 after the lockdown was eased by the State government, “a total of 3.55 lakh passengers used the trains from June 21 to 30,” it said. In June, the average number of passengers travelled per day was about 35,000.
The CMRL has been operating services at 50 per cent passenger capacity under the State government’s instructions. All passengers and staff are being screened at the entrance of the stations through thermal scanning. “Only asymptomatic passengers are allowed to enter the Metro stations. Crowd control and platform management staff have been deployed at stations and suitable marking has been indicated on alternate seats on trains and platforms to ensure social distancing. To ensure strict adherence to safety norms, a penalty of Rs 200 is being imposed for not wearing face masks properly at stations and inside trains. “So far 102 passengers have been fines since June 21 for non-adherence and a sum of Rs 20,400 has been collected as a penalty,” the release said.
In July, 30,160 passengers utilised the QR code ticketing system, while 10,06,165 used travel cards. The CMRL offers a 20 per cent discount on QR code ticketing and Metro Train Travel Card.
