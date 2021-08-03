Public should cooperate to prevent third wave: Ramadoss

The public should extend cooperation to the State government to control the spread of COVID-19, said PMK founder S Ramadoss on Monday.
Chennai: “It is the duty of the public to cooperate with the State government in its efforts to control the spread of the pandemic. People should not unnecessarily step out of their houses, should follow social distancing, wear masks, and above all, should get vaccinated at the earliest,” Ramadoss said in a statement.
After falling for 68 consecutive days, the numbers have again started picking up from July 28. From 1,756 on that day, it rose to 1,859 on July 29, 1,947 on July 30, 1,986 on July 31 and 1,990 on August 1.
Ramadoss added that the daily cases increasing in 26 districts has brought the fear about the third wave. People who stayed indoors during the peak have now started to come out as the cases have reduced. This has resulted in the increase in COVID cases, Ramadoss noted.
