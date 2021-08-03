Missing elderly couple killed, buried in forest, nephew held

An elderly couple who went mysteriously missing from their residence in Tiruttani were found murdered and buried in a forest area near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. The police have arrested three suspects, including a relative of the couple.
Chennai: The deceased, P Sanjeevi (70) and his wife Mala, were residents of Maruthi street in Tiruttani. The police said Sanjeevi was into financing while his son is employed in Bengaluru. Sanjeevi’s granddaughter Nochi (his late daughter Jothisree’s child) tried to contact her grandfather on Friday (July 30). His phone remained switched off and she alerted her granduncle and Sanjeevi’s brother P Balu who lived in Pattabiramapuram.
Balu reached Sanjeevi’s house and found it locked. He broke open the door with the help of neighbours and found the couple missing. The valuables were strewn around the house. He lodged a complaint with the Tiruttani police. The Tiruttani police registered a missing-person case and launched a hunt for the couple by tracing their mobile phone’s tower location. Sanjeevi’s mobile phone was last active in the Ramasamudram area near Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. A team was rushed to the spot.
Sanjeevi’s nephew Ranjith Kumar, who runs a sweet shop in Tiruttani, was picked up since he was the last person who contacted the victim. During investigation, Ranjith Kumar reportedly admitted that he murdered the couple in connivance with friends, Vimalraj and Robert, alias Ranjith Kumar, as he was in need of money.
“The duo attacked strangled the couple with a cable and dumped the bodies in a car before burying them in a forested area in Andhra Pradesh. They told others that they were going to a temple,” said an official.
The bodies were exhumed in the presence of officials on Monday and handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination. Two cars and valuables were seized from the trio. Further investigation is on.
