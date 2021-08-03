HC speaks against groups seeking spl window for vaccine

Decrying the demand for creation of groups and sub-groups for vaccination as special cases, the Madras High Court on Monday wondered the need for creating such special categories when the State is not discriminating in vaccination.

Chennai : The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice PD Audikesavalu made the observation while closing a plea moved on behalf of transpersons seeking special window for vaccination and the extension of COVID cash relief irrespective of them possessing any valid registration or identification papers.



However, the bench noted that it was open to the State to provide special windows to transpersons or other classes of people so that such vulnerable sections were vaccinated as expeditiously as possible. “It may not be ideal to create groups and subgroups and be dealt as a special case. It also may be noted that the State would not discriminate when it comes to vaccinations,” the bench held.



It also wondered as to why transpersons need to be accounted as a special case like the physically challenged when they could walk into any vaccination centre and get inoculated.



Seeking the State to vaccinate transpersons within three months, the bench also sought the State to ensure that they received the second dose as seamlessly as the first. The court also recorded that following the court’s request, the government had gone out of its way to provide cash relief to transpersons.





