Car runs amok on MIT flyover, three injured

Chennai :

Around 11 am on Monday a call taxi was speeding in the MIT flyover in Chromepet and it was completely out of control. The car rammed on the two bikes and it turned turtle on the flyover. On the impact, the motorist Thulasiraman (27), a bank employee of Chromepet suffered severe injuries. The car driver, and the passenger who was inside the car also suffered injuries. Police said the driver and the passenger were unconscious.





All three of them were admitted to the Chromepet government hospital. Police said the driver has not consumed liquor and the accident might have happened due to some sudden technical snag. The Chromepet Traffic investigation police registered a case and further investigation is on. Following the incident, the traffic was affected in the flyover for one hour.