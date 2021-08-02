Man found murdered behind Madras University campus

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Boopalan of Dooming Kuppam in Foreshore Estate and police said that he has old cases pending against him.





Triplicane police received information that the body of man with injuries was found behind the university campus and a team rushed to the spot and retrieved it. The body was sent for post-mortem.





Police suspect that he could have been murdered by his own friends in a drunken brawl and a hunt has been launched for the suspects. Anna Square police have registered a case and further investigation is on.