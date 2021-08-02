Sexual assault: CB-CID sleuths arrest Siva Sankar Baba in third Pocso case

Chennai :

The CB-CID registered at least three separate cases based on complaints from three victims on Baba, who was earlier arrested in two cases. The Chengalpattu Pocso court remanded him for 14 days in judicial custody after he was held by the team for the third case on Monday. Apart from the Godman, the investigators had arrested one of the women staff of the school in connection with the first case.





Siva Sankar Baba, who is already under Police custody for two other similar cases was then lodged in Puzhal jail following the judicial custody order. The Police had already taken him in custody for three days for a detailed interrogation. Siva Sankar Baba, the founder of Sushil Hari International School, was initially arrested in Delhi on June 16. It may be noted that based on the complaint of victims, three cases were registered by the Mamallapuram all-woman police against Siva Sankar Baba for sexually harassing students in his school. The cases were later transferred to the CB-CID by the State police headquarters.