Young Bride Hangs Self Over Dowry Harassment Near Tambaram

Chennai :

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY CAUSE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS





The deceased woman- Snega (19) was married to Pramod (25) eight months ago. It was said that Pramod was given a dowry of 15 sovereigns of gold jewels and 2 lakhs in cash.





It was alleged that Pramod who is working in a private organisation, is an alcoholic. Further, it was alleged that Pramod used to harass Snega demanding dowry.





Two weeks ago, Snega had visited her parents' house in Selaiyur. It was alleged that the couple had fought over the phone yesterday night, following which Snega locked herself in a room. On Monday morning, since the door remained locked for long and there was no response from inside, the suspected parents alerted the cops.





The Selaiyur cops broke open the door and found Snega hanging from the ceiling. Later, the cops sent her body for post-mortem and registered a case.





Based on the complaint from Snega's father Ravi, police have begun their inquiry with Pramod. They further said that legal actions will be taken after RDO inquiry.







