Recorded mobile coversation leaves greedy VAO exposed, DVAC probe on

Chennai :

The complainant had used a recorded mobile phone conversation, demanding bribe, to nail the VAO.





The accused officers are identified as V Subbiah Pandian, formerly assistant, in charge sub registrar, Vasudevanallur , Tenkasi and M Bharati Rajan, formerly VAO of Thirumalpuram village, Tenkasi.





According to DVAC FIR, Subbiah Pandian collected Rs.15000 in October 2018 registering the document from the five buyers , who were purchasing five pieces of land from one single seller.





The VAO on his part demanded a total of Rs 50000 to get the patta transferred in the names of five buyers though he had no role in it. One of the buyers however had recorded his phone conversation when he demanded the bribe in January 2019. This recorded conversation was part of the petition filed by the complainant - one of the buyers of the land - submitted with the higher authority.





Nearly two and half years after the incident, DVAC has registered a case last week against the two officers, after getting permission from the district collector in April this year.



