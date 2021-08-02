SRM Institute collaborates for joint rural training programmes

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur under its Unnat Bharat Abhiyan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, TN (SIRD & PR) to undertake training programmes.

SRMIST and State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj officials signing the MoU