SRM Institute collaborates for joint rural training programmes

SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur under its Unnat Bharat Abhiyan signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with State Institute of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, TN (SIRD & PR) to undertake training programmes.
Chennai: As per this undertaking, both the institutions will conduct collaborative training, seminars, workshops etc.; internship - both short and long term for students of SRMIST at SIRD and PR, faculty development programmes, conduct research studies on mutual agreement, carrying out Programme Evaluation and Consultancy on mutual areas of interest, documentation of Case Studies on best practices and its dissemination; Village Adoption Programme and Out-reach Programme for the model village, conducting exhibitions/meets and Melas and networking with institutions working for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj.
Pat for sports achievers
In addition, the Department of Physical Education and Sports Science at the Institute organised the ‘Volleyball Achievers Award 2021’ and honoured eight of its students for getting placed in government and private jobs. Four girls have been placed in Railways.
The chief guest for the event was SRMIST’s Deputy Registrar and Director (Institute of Hotel Management) Antony Ashok Kumar. He gave away mementoes to students to honour their achievements in sports and work. A documentary on the Women’s Volleyball Journey 2020-21 was released on the occasion.
