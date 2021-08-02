Russian colleges to ensure continuity of students’ education

Russia’s engineering and medical colleges have announced a slew of measures they are planning to take towards enhancing the safety of Indian students and the continuity of their studies even during the pandemic to stay on top of COVID-19 pandemic.
Chennai: Travel restrictions may intensify in the future and to create awareness, an interaction was organised by the Russian Centre of Science and Culture inassociation with Study Abroad Educational Consultants, the authorised Indian representative for Russian Universities.
The representatives of leading Russian universities said that they had initiated talks with leading Indian medical colleges and hospitals including, the Dr MGR Medical University for clinical training of their students in India, exchange of faculty and students and joint research work. The Indian students shall also be required to get fully vaccinated before their travel to Russia, once the curbs are lifted.
The direct classes will be conducted adhering to internationally accepted COVID-19 guidelines.
