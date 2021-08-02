Two held with 14 kg ganja, car with I-T dept badge under scanner

Choolaimedu police arrested two persons including a woman for possessing 14 kg ganja and seized a two-wheeler from them. A car with the badge of the Income Tax department is also under police scanner since the woman claimed that her husband drives the car for an I-T official.

Chennai : The accused P Vani (34) and Murugan of Tiruvannamalai were secured during a vehicle check by Choolaimedu police on Saturday night. One kg ganja was seized from them and the police team rushed to Vani’s house in Korattur where another 13 kg ganja was seized, while Vani’s husband Prakash managed to flee from the house after noticing police.



However, a Honda City car parked outside Vani’s house raised cops’ eyebrows since it had the badge of the Income Tax department. Inquiries with Vani revealed that the car belongs to the department and her husband Prakash drives it for a joint commissioner-level officer in the department. Since the official was out of town, Prakash drove down the car to his house, said police.



However, since police suspect Prakash could be the key suspect in the ganja smuggling case, police are inquiring if Prakash used the car to transport ganja to avoid suspicion.



When contacted, a senior police officer said the car has been hired by the I-T department for an officer and the vehicle’s owner is different. “We will know if the car was used for transporting ganja only after the arrest of Prakash,” said the officer. A hunt has been launched for him, while Vani and Murugan were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.