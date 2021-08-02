Fake notes recovered from suspects’ rented house

Police seized fake notes scanned colour copies of Rs 500, Rs 100 and Rs 50 denomination from a house abandoned by two suspects in Ottiyampakkam in Perumbakkam police limits in the city.

Chennai : A police team reached the scene on early Sunday morning after residents called the control room saying a five-member gang had barged into the house, which was taken on rent for one Cyril three months ago, along with Karthik.



When the police reached the spot, the house was abandoned. There were no traces of Cyril or Karthik, who were believed to have escaped from the house immediately after the gang reached.



The house was found to be ransacked. Police also found photocopies of Indian currency notes. There were 100 copies of Rs 500, 25 copies of Rs 100 notes and 150 copies of Rs 50.



Police are looking for the two missing tenants and also trying to find out about the gang that barged into the place Sunday morning.