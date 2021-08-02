Man dies of ‘cardiac arrest' after 2nd dose of COVID jab

A 57-year-old man from Chengalpattu died of cardiac arrest after being administered the second dose of Covishield at a vaccination camp in Chembakkam on Sunday.
Chennai: After the vaccination, the victim fainted and died at the Vedachalam GH in Chengalpattu. He was given the vaccine at a camp held at an arts college in the district and he fainted within the campus as he was returning home post-vaccination. The people in the neighbourhood sent him to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment. The doctors who examined him said he was brought dead and his body was subsequently taken to the morgue for autopsy. Chengalpattu city police are investigating the incident.
While the incident created a sense of panic and shock among the people in the district, senior Health officials said the death is not related to vaccination and it is suspected that he died of cardiac arrest.
