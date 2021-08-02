Murder-accused bludgeoned to death, dragged for 1 km by bike, 3 surrender

A 21-year-old man was stabbed and bludgeoned to death by a bike-borne gang, who also dragged him on the street for over a kilometre and dumped him off the road in Villivakkam on Saturday night.
Chennai: The deceased A Alex (21) of Villivakkam, who worked at the Carriage Works at Perambur had been arrested in connection with the murder of one Karunakaran in Ayanvaram in August last year and he moved to Bengaluru after he was released on bail, said police. He returned to the city to appear before the court in the case on Friday and the incident happened when Alex stepped out to attend a phone call around 11.30 pm.
A three-member gang surrounded him near the Karumariamman temple, a few metres away from his house, stabbed him with knives and beat him, before smashing his head with a grinding stone. “When he collapsed on the spot, the trio dragged him by the two-wheeler for about a kilometre and dumped him in the bushes off the road in ICF,” said police.
Alex’s family members who went in search of him were shocked to find the bloodstains near the temple and started looking for Alex along with Villivakkam police. On New Avadi Road, they found Alex’s dress and his body with head smashed off the road.
Since the body was found in the jurisdiction of the ICF police station, ICF police retrieved his body and sent it for post-mortem. A case of murder was registered and a hunt was launched for the suspects.
Meanwhile, three suspects Ranjith, Surya and Naveen surrendered before Anna Nagar Deputy Commissioner Deepa Gangier on Sunday evening.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that Alex was killed in revenge in connection with the murder of Karunakaran.
Karunakaran was murdered in August last year for creating nuisance in a funeral procession and Alex was one of the four accused arrested for the murder.
