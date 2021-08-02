Man hacked to death in Mylapore, cops nab 4 after a chase

A 24-year-old man was hacked to death in broad daylight in Mylapore on Sunday and two alert cops caught all four suspects after a chase within minutes.
Chennai: The deceased Saravanan (24) is a fisherman and investigation revealed that he was murdered for revenge since he attacked a man two years ago in a quarrel. The incident happened around 2.30 pm when Saravanan reached a Tasmac shop at Pallakuma Nagar. Four men who were readily waiting outside the shop surrounded him and hacked him with machetes. While Saravanan collapsed on the spot, the gang fled the scene.
Two head constables Viswanathan and Ramesh of Mylapore who were on their way to duty regarding President Ramnath Kovind’s scheduled visit to the city noticed the men fleeing suspiciously.
They chased them and learning they had murdered a man, handed them over to Mylapore police. The accused were identified as Ajith, Shyam, Manikandan and Vijay and they are being interrogated.
Man stabbed with tube light; old friend held
Meanwhile, New Washermenpet police arrested a 60-year-old man for murdering his old friend under the influence of alcohol. The incident happened on AE Koil Street on Saturday night when the deceased Peter (55), a nylon rope maker for boats, was walking back home from work. Vincent stopped Peter allegedly demanded money to buy liquor.
When Peter refused, Vincent stabbed him with a broken tube light and murdered him. Shocked passersby secured him and informed New Washermenpet police who sent Peter’s body for post-mortem. Vincent was booked for murder and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.
Two head constables Viswanathan and Ramesh of Mylapore who were on their way to duty regarding President Ramnath Kovind’s scheduled visit to the city noticed the men fleeing suspiciously.
They chased them and learning they had murdered a man, handed them over to Mylapore police. The accused were identified as Ajith, Shyam, Manikandan and Vijay and they are being interrogated.
Man stabbed with tube light; old friend held
Meanwhile, New Washermenpet police arrested a 60-year-old man for murdering his old friend under the influence of alcohol. The incident happened on AE Koil Street on Saturday night when the deceased Peter (55), a nylon rope maker for boats, was walking back home from work. Vincent stopped Peter allegedly demanded money to buy liquor.
When Peter refused, Vincent stabbed him with a broken tube light and murdered him. Shocked passersby secured him and informed New Washermenpet police who sent Peter’s body for post-mortem. Vincent was booked for murder and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.
Conversations