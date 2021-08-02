Obesity cases increase among locked down youth, children

: The pandemic-induced lockdown has increased weight gain among youngsters and childhood obesity, especially among the ones who are experimenting with food at home and stopped or considerably reduced physical activity.
Chennai: “Nowadays, people are starting their own YouTube channel on cooking to raise money. They also do a lot of experiments with food, especially fried items and sweets. Though it is home cooked, they are high calorie food. And because the gyms are closed, there is no exercise. They binge-watch films and series throughout the day and do work online. I have been getting clients who say that they have gained 10 kg or more in less than three months,” said Dr Preethi Raj, a dietician.
Interestingly, such complaints about weight gain is raised only by office-goers and children, said dieticians. Women who are homemakers, on the other hand, does not face the issue as their routine with regard to work and food has not changed.
Experts said childhood obesity has increased because they are not allowed to play outside due to the lockdown. Those in the 25-45 age group have also gained a lot of weight due to work-from-home. The effects of this may not be evident right now, but it could manifest as some health issue in the near future, cautioned dieticians.
“During the pandemic, childhood obesity has increased. It may lead to many health complications like PCOS, metabolic syndrome, hyperthyroidism, diabetes, ovarian cancer and cardiovascular disease. Initially, it will start with increase in cholesterol level in the younger people. Those in the 30–35 age group would have to take medication to reduce cholesterol,” said Dr Dharini Krishnan, another dietician.
Adopting proper diet and creating a routine for physical activity have more advantages than just physical wellbeing, she added. “When a person loses weight, the change would increase dopamine level, which in turn will give them a lot of confidence,” Dharini added.
Interestingly, such complaints about weight gain is raised only by office-goers and children, said dieticians. Women who are homemakers, on the other hand, does not face the issue as their routine with regard to work and food has not changed.
Experts said childhood obesity has increased because they are not allowed to play outside due to the lockdown. Those in the 25-45 age group have also gained a lot of weight due to work-from-home. The effects of this may not be evident right now, but it could manifest as some health issue in the near future, cautioned dieticians.
“During the pandemic, childhood obesity has increased. It may lead to many health complications like PCOS, metabolic syndrome, hyperthyroidism, diabetes, ovarian cancer and cardiovascular disease. Initially, it will start with increase in cholesterol level in the younger people. Those in the 30–35 age group would have to take medication to reduce cholesterol,” said Dr Dharini Krishnan, another dietician.
Adopting proper diet and creating a routine for physical activity have more advantages than just physical wellbeing, she added. “When a person loses weight, the change would increase dopamine level, which in turn will give them a lot of confidence,” Dharini added.
Conversations