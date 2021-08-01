Seafood price falls by 20pc at Kasimedu market this weekend

The Kasimedu fish market, which is usually crowded on weekends, received fewer customers this Sunday, which led to fall in seafood price by 20 per cent and is likely to remain so for the next two weeks. This took vendors by surprise, as they were expecting price to go up this week.
Chennai: The city Corporation ordering the closure of shops at key market areas made people think that the fish market may also be closed, said Vishnu MP, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu harbour. “So we received fewer customers, which led to fall in price,” he said.
“There was supply shortage because only few boats went for fishing due to rise in fuel price. We expected more customers yesterday. But as COVID cases are increasing, they started buying from nearby vendors,” said Indhumathi S, a retail vendor at the market, who expressed fears about lockdown extension.
Nanjal P Ravi, spokesperson, Akhila Indhiya Meenavar Makkal Sangam, said crowd was lesser compared to the previous weeks. “The traders and police ensured that people maintained order and social distance, as many shops in the city were closed due to increase in cases.”Seer fish was sold for Rs 900/kg, black pomfret Rs 500, kingfish Rs 620, prawn Rs 410, red snapper Rs 350, and crab Rs 400 per kg.
