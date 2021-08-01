10-day closure during peak season hits hard jewellery, textile biz

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s decision to shut down shops in some of the key market areas in the city for 10 days till August 9 has dealt a heavy blow to jewellers and textile shops who were hoping to rebuild their business during the Aadi month when the sales peak.
Chennai: When the shops reopened after nearly two-month-long lockdown, customers who were wary of another round of curbs started thronging these shops. Many had placed orders for weddings and engagements in the family that were scheduled for the auspicious month.
“But the Corporation orders shops to be closed till August 9 without any prior notice, which has put us in a piquant situation. We have been getting calls from customers to deliver their jewels, but we are unable to provide them an answer,” said Anwar Ali, senior sales officer, Caretlane, TNagar.
The situation is similar for textile shops, which were enthused after an increase in sale during the Aadi. Now they are worried whether the restrictions would be extended, which would take them back to the situation where they did not have any income.
According to Ramesh G, manager, A to Z dresses on Ranganathan Street in T Nagar, the business was dull in the initial days after reopening. It then picked up slowly and was expected to get better from next week when people were expected to place bulk orders. Now the shop owners and staff are worried about not having any earning, he said.
“The shop is dependent on daily sales to pay us our daily salary. We will be helpless, without any income, when the shop remains closed for more than a week now. The government should help us by providing financial assistance,” Ramesh said.
The sudden closure of shops in key markets has also left the public worried, as they were waiting for this auspicious time to purchase gold and clothes for weddings.
“Aadi perukku, the peak season, starts from August 3. But the sales will witness a major drop this year. If this restriction is extended, out business will be crippled and we won’t be able pay the workers,” said Jayanthilal Chalani, president, Jewellers and Diamond Traders’ Association.
