Facing ire, Corpn asks PWD tostop eviction at Arumbakkam

After the eviction of families living along the banks of Cooum river at Arumbakkam triggered anger, including among supporters and allies of the ruling DMK, the Greater Chennai Corporation asked the Public Works Department not to demolish the encroachments till all the families residing there were allotted Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board tenements.
Chennai: The Corporation’s statement came in the wake of public ire over the eviction of 247 families living along Cooum river in Radhakrishna Nagar, though only 93 families were allotted houses at KP Park tenement complex near Pulianthope.
On Sunday, Thol Thirumavalavan, Lok Sabha member and leader of DMK’s alliance partner VCK, visited the spot and assured the affected families that he would intervene in the issue and help find a solution.
As part of the Cooum river eco-restoration project, 243 families living along the river were identified as encroachments by the Corporation and steps were taken to evict them. Following opposition over the allocation of the tenements at Perumbakkam that is too far away from the present location, the TNSCB had allotted tenements at KP Park to 93 families.
The corporation has arranged transport facilities and food for the three days. “Steps will be taken to allot tenements to families who gave petitions at the time of eviction drive. Hence, until those families living on the river banks are allotted tenements, we have asked the PWD not to demolish the encroachments,” the Corporation said in a statement.
