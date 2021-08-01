4 cars, 3 bikes charred in petrol bomb attack at the house of realtor in Medavakkam

Chennai :

As many as four cars and three bikes were damaged in a suspected petrol bomb attack near the house of a real estate house in Medavakkam in the city's southern suburb on early Sunday morning.





The incident happened at the house of realtor Gowtham, located in Vimala Nagar in Medavakkam.





Police said that incident could have happened around 4 am. Two men on a bike reached the gate of the realtor's house and threw Molatov cocktail at the vehicles parked in the compound belonging to Gowtham, and sped away.





An initial enquiry by the police showed that Gowtham, 32, had come home around 9 pm and he got up hearing noises from the yard of his house. Seeing the vehicles on fire the inmates tried to douse with pouring water. They also informed the fire control room. By the time fire tender came and doused the fire, four cars and three bikes were charred.





Police are now trying to find out the possible enemies of Gowtham who could have executed the bomb attack. It could be triggered by personal animosity or business rivalry, Pallikaranai police said adding that all angles are being probed.





Last month a similar bomb attack happened at the house of a lawyer in nearby Madippakkam.