‘Pandemic Has Redefined Friendships’

The pandemic has changed the idea of friendship. While many strengthened old companionships, a few others found new pals during the lockdown. As we celebrate Friendship Day on August 1, we find out how friendships have changed during the pandemic

I think nothing changes for those who already knew the real meaning and values of friendship. But the pandemic has highlighted the importance and necessity of having a genuine support system that could ease the burdens of life and its uncertainties. A support system that often takes the shape of meaningful friendships.



— Sai Sethu, Travel blogger



Pandemic Taught Us How To Stay Connected



The pandemic has taught us to be caring from a distance, staying connected despite the restrictions and enduring virtual presence when real presence was not possible. Having been through so many lockdowns, friendships have been redefined. Now, I know who among my friends has got my back. However, when we actually meet, I wonder how I would interact without the aid of my phone.



— Varsha Sundararajan, Quilter



Pandemic Helped Us Define Who Our Friends are



The pandemic has helped us realise who our true friends are. One doesn’t have to meet up with somebody almost every week or go out for dinners, holidays, to strengthen their friendship. These times have taught us just to be there for each other emotionally if we cannot be present physically. If I can talk to a friend and take off from where we have left last time, that itself gives me the security that I have a good friend in that person. I feel the pandemic has helped us define who our friends are. When you know that somebody is there for us during tough times it gives us strength. And that’s what friendship is all about it. For me, the last year was a good time to create new relationships and friendships. I was part of an online women’s entrepreneurship cohort and made some good friends. Also, I can say that my new friends are my house staff the bond between us has grown during the pandemic. The lockdown period has helped us understand each other better.



— Sruti Harihara Subramanian, Filmmaker and entrepreneur— As told to Merin James