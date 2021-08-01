Man robbed after invited by ‘star hotel’ acquaintance, left on road blindfolded

A 44-year-old man was robbed of 15 sovereigns of jewels and phones apart from being made to transfer Rs 13,000 from his GPay account in Avadi after being invited by a woman whom he met at a star hotel three months ago.
Chennai: The victim R Senthil Kumar of Sastri Nagar, who runs an event management company, met 23-year-old woman who identified herself as Perozola at a star hotel in Nungambakkam. Perozola allegedly invited Senthil home since her husband was out and shared location. Senthil reached the house with help of Google Maps but was caught unawares when woman latched on door after letting him in.
As two were speaking, Perozola’s husband and two others crashed in and beat him before robbing him of his gold chain, bracelet and ring, two mobile phones and Rs 1,000. The gang did not stop at that and made him transfer Rs 13,000 through GPay. Senthil was then blindfolded and taken in his own car.
The gang left him in the car and escaped in two-wheelers and when Senthil removed the fold, he was in Maduravoyal. Based on his complaint, Avadi police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects. Since the complainant has stated that he did not know the exact location of the house, police are suspicious of the complainant too and have summoned him for an inquiry.
