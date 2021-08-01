Kancheepuram police arrest brother for helping women murder husband

Police arrested wife’s brother in connection with the murder of her husband in Kancheepuram on Saturday.
Chennai: On Thursday a 29-year-old woman Rashia surrendered in the Siva Kanchi police station after killing her husband Naushad (55) when he tried to kill his wife after consuming liquor.
The police when they inquired Rashia and her family members, her brother Logesh (25) confessed that he also helped to kill Naushad but Rashia asked me to go outside the house and she accepted the crime. Police said Logesh was engaged and was about to get married in two months. She told the police that she decided not to mention Logesh’s name since his life would get spoiled.
Soon the police arrested Logesh and remanded him in judicial custody and sent him to prison. Earlier on Thursday Rashia was arrested by the police. Sources said that Naushad, an auto driver from Kancheepuram married his lover Rashia ten years ago and the couple has two children. Everyday Naushand used to quarrel with Rashia after consuming liquor and many of the couples lived separately and later joined together after the advice from the elders.
