NCLAT stays bid to takeover city hotel

Published: Aug 01,202103:40 AM

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), Chennai, has stayed the Rs 423 crore takeover bid of Appu Hotels, by MGM Healthcare owner MK Rajagopalan.

Chennai: Appu Hotels, belonging to Palani G Periasamy, operates the well-known Le Meridian brand in Chennai. The NCLAT order dated 30 July 2021, by Justice M Venugopal - Member (Judicial) and VP Singh, Member (Technical), was on an application by Periasamy Palani Gounder (appellant), promoter and former director of Appu Hotels. The NCLAT gave a stay order against the approval of the National Company Law Tribunal.

