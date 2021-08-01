Woman poses as customer, steals jewellery, nabbed

A 47-year-old woman who, posing as a buyer, stole a three-sovereign chain from a showroom in Mogappair was secured by JJ Nagar police on Friday.
Chennai: Accused Datchayani of Poonamallee has already been arrested for similar offences in Avadi, Poonamallee, Thousand Lights, Flower Bazaar and Saidapet, said police.
On Thursday, she along with a man reached the showroom on Valayapathi Salai and checked the gold chains. A few minutes later, they left, claiming to withdraw money from a nearby ATM.
While they did not return, the staff checked the chains and found one weighing three sovereigns missing.
Since CCTV footage revealed that the duo escaped with the chain, a complaint was lodged at JJ Nagar police station.
A case was registered and Datchayani was secured. The chain was seized before she was remanded in judicial custody. A hunt has been launched for her accomplice.
Bengal-native staffer escapes with 18.75 sovereigns from smithy
Meanwhile, Pulianthope police have launched a hunt for a worker of a jewellery making unit as he escaped with 18.75 sovereigns on Friday.
The accused T Ramzan Ali (45) of West Bengal joined Kanthilal and Sons, a jewellery making unit, on Pulianthope high road just two months ago, according to complainant Vinoth Kumar.
The incident happened on Thursday after Vinothkumar asked Ramzan Ali to polish 600 grams of jewellery. After Ramzan Ali didn’t return after leaving for lunch, the victim checked the jewellery and found 150 sovereigns missing. Pulianthope police, who launched a hunt for the suspect, said Vinothkumar had been running the unit for three years with 10 employees to design jewellery.
On Thursday, she along with a man reached the showroom on Valayapathi Salai and checked the gold chains. A few minutes later, they left, claiming to withdraw money from a nearby ATM.
While they did not return, the staff checked the chains and found one weighing three sovereigns missing.
Since CCTV footage revealed that the duo escaped with the chain, a complaint was lodged at JJ Nagar police station.
A case was registered and Datchayani was secured. The chain was seized before she was remanded in judicial custody. A hunt has been launched for her accomplice.
Bengal-native staffer escapes with 18.75 sovereigns from smithy
Meanwhile, Pulianthope police have launched a hunt for a worker of a jewellery making unit as he escaped with 18.75 sovereigns on Friday.
The accused T Ramzan Ali (45) of West Bengal joined Kanthilal and Sons, a jewellery making unit, on Pulianthope high road just two months ago, according to complainant Vinoth Kumar.
The incident happened on Thursday after Vinothkumar asked Ramzan Ali to polish 600 grams of jewellery. After Ramzan Ali didn’t return after leaving for lunch, the victim checked the jewellery and found 150 sovereigns missing. Pulianthope police, who launched a hunt for the suspect, said Vinothkumar had been running the unit for three years with 10 employees to design jewellery.
Conversations