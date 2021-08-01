Duo held for murdering aged couple near Vandalur

Two weeks after an elderly couple was murdered in Vandalur and their bodies dumped in a sump in their premises, a special team arrested two suspects and seized 27 sovereigns.
Chennai: Though the accused were not officially revealed, sources said Sundar (32) of Kolapakkam, a history-sheeter with murder cases, and Prem (18) from Kolapakkam were arrested after an investigation.
They will be produced before the magistrate, said police. Though police maintained that it was a murder for gain and the accused monitored the house for days to hatch the murder, police did not reveal how the murder happened and how the suspects were identified and traced.
Also, police remained tight-lipped on whether there will be more arrests. Samson Dinakaran (63) and his second wife Janet (52) were found murdered and bodies dumped in the sump on July 17.
They will be produced before the magistrate, said police. Though police maintained that it was a murder for gain and the accused monitored the house for days to hatch the murder, police did not reveal how the murder happened and how the suspects were identified and traced.
Also, police remained tight-lipped on whether there will be more arrests. Samson Dinakaran (63) and his second wife Janet (52) were found murdered and bodies dumped in the sump on July 17.
Conversations