At COVID expo, CM administers pledge to prevent 3rd wave

Chief Minister MK Stalin launched the COVID-19 awareness drive by launching an exhibition on prevention and control measures at the Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai on Saturday. He also launched a series of awareness videos to be screened in public places.
Chennai: Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan also participated in the launch during which the Chief Minister led the pledge for healthcare workers to follow safety measures to prevent the third wave in Tamil Nadu.
With an increase in COVID cases in the past few days, an awareness video aimed at tackling the impending third wave was also released by the Chief Minister. The awareness exhibition has been set open to the public for free for a week from 10 am to 6 pm, while wearing a mask, observing physical distancing is mandatory. Health Minister Ma Subramanian had earlier stated that administration officials in districts reporting a spike have been instructed to monitor the cases based on the instructions of the Chief Minister.
With an increase in COVID cases in the past few days, an awareness video aimed at tackling the impending third wave was also released by the Chief Minister. The awareness exhibition has been set open to the public for free for a week from 10 am to 6 pm, while wearing a mask, observing physical distancing is mandatory. Health Minister Ma Subramanian had earlier stated that administration officials in districts reporting a spike have been instructed to monitor the cases based on the instructions of the Chief Minister.
Conversations