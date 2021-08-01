Cyclists and runners organize blood donation camp for children

As the majority of healthcare centers are facing a huge shortage of blood owing to the pandemic, runners and cycling groups in the city are organizing a blood donation camp on August 1.
Chennai: The cause of this camp is to help cancer thalassemia children, and also to support emergency requirements.
The blood donation camp is organized by Chennai Cycling Initiative, along with other running and cycling groups like Marina Dreamers, Madras Mustangs, Mugappair fitness circle, Porur Racers, Chromepet Cheetahs, Pillar Pacers, Tambaram Thunderbolts, Vibrant Velachery, Anna Nagar Dreamers, and Bandit Runners. The thrust of the camp is to help children with cancer thalassemia at the Government Children’s Hospital, Egmore, and also for the emergency requirement of General Hospital, Chromepet.
“We have been organizing blood donation camps since 2016; we ensure it is conducted twice a year. We did not organize a blood donation camp when the pandemic was at its peak. But we have athletes who made donations based on requirements. We have a WhatsApp group, where few running and cycling group lead volunteers in other locations in and around the city are part of the group. Due to the pandemic, there is a huge blood crisis, and the Institute of Child Health (ICH) is suffering to treat the patients, we have conducted this camp which would help the kids, ” said Lokesh Ashokan, member of Chennai Cycling Group.
Due to the vaccination drive, many hospitals are finding it a challenge to find donors, and that is why we thought of roping in our friends from other running groups. Generally, 24 to 48 hours after donation, one can take vaccination and after 14 days of vaccination, they can donate blood or platelet. If they were tested positive for COVID, after 28 days they are eligible to donate blood and platelet.
“We have children up to 12 years in various departments, and we would require at least 40 – 50 units of blood every day. It is the only place, where many children are getting admitted and treated from various districts and states, so we are in need of more blood, and during this pandemic, we suffered a lot without getting donors. So, we are conducting a camp as there is a shortage of blood, and treatments are kept hold, ” said Thiraviyam, Medical Social Worker, ICH.
