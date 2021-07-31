Women among three held for smuggling ganja from AP

Chennai :

Among the arrested, S Jamuna Rani of Thoraipakkam is the main accused since she smuggles the contraband to distribute it to peddlers in the city, said police. "She has ganja peddling cases pending against her in Andhra Pradesh too," said an officer. Police first secured T Sheebajothi(27) of Kodambakkam as she was found peddling ganja and based on her inputs, Jamunarani and her accomplice M Muthu of MGR Nagar was picked up. As much as 16 kg ganja was seized from the trio before they were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.







