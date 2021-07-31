Vegetable prices fall by 15 per cent at Koyambedu wholesale market

Chennai :

“Till last week, there was a shortage of supplies from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rain, and the crops were damaged. However, the situation has normalized, and the market started receiving regular supply which is 350 trucks of vegetables, Though there is enough supply of vegetables since the Aadi month has started, the business is quite dull so we are forced to decrease the price by 15 percent,” said P Sukumaran, Treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





He added that for the next 15 days the prices will remain the same, and the vegetable prices might increase after that, as there will be weddings from next month.





Currently, carrot is sold for Rs 40 – Rs 50 per kg, beans Rs 30 – Rs 40 per kg, broad beans Rs 40 – Rs 50 per kg, drumstick sold for Rs 15 – Rs 20 per kg, brinjal for Rs 20 – Rs 40, ladies finger Rs 30 per kg, potatoes, onions and tomatoes are sold for Rs 15 – Rs 20 per kg.





Meanwhile, the prices of fruits remain stable since last week, and their business has improved due to temple festivals. S Dhanasekar, Secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Merchants’ Association said after a month the sale has increased when malls and temples were reopened, but we don’t know what the situation will be for the next 10 days.





Now, apple is sold for Rs 240 per kg, pomegranate for Rs 180 per kg, Muscat Hamburg (paneer grapes) for Rs 85 per kg, and grapes sold for Rs 35 per kg.