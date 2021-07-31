Gold Heist: Staff escapes with 18.75 sovereigns from smithy

Chennai :

Pulianthope police have launched a hunt for a worker of jewellery making unit as he escaped with 18.75 sovereigns of gold on Friday.





The accused T Ramzan Ali (45) of West Bengal joined Kanthilal and Sons, a jewellery-making unit, on Pulianthope high road just two months ago, according to the complainant Vinoth Kumar.





The incident happened on Thursday, said police. While Vinothkumar had asked Ramzan Ali to polish 600 grams of jewels, the latter who left for lunch, did not return. The victim checked the jewels and found 150 sovereigns missing.





Since Ramzan Ali was not reachable over the phone, Based on Vinothkumar's complaint on Friday, Pulianthope police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspect. Police said that Vinothkumar had been running the unit for about three years and have employed 10 persons to design jewels.