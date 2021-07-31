Mathur's Former Panchayat President Hacked To Death By Unidentified Men

Chennai :

The deceased P Sanmugam (56) of Mathur village in Uthiramerur was a former president of the Mathur village panchayat and also a DMK party member. Police sources said he was also involved in real estate and road contracts. Currently, Sanmugam is staying in a rented house in Walajabad with his wife and two children but he would visit Mathur every day.





On Friday around 9.30 pm Sanmugam was returning to Walajabad from Mathur on his two-wheeler and when he was nearing the Mathur petrol bunk three men who came in two bikes intercepted Sanmugam and attacked him using iron rods and sickles. After confirming he is dead the group escaped from the spot on the bikes. On information, the Salavakkam police who arrived at the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu government hospital. Police sources said Sanmugam had some problems in a road contract with a man in the same locality and suspect that he might be behind the murder. On suspicion, the police have detained three men from Mathur and further inquiry is on.