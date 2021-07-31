Woman held for stealing jewels from a showroom in Mogappair

Chennai :

A 47-year-old woman who stole a three sovereign gold chain from a showroom in Mogappair posing as a buyer was secured by J J Nagar police on Friday.





The accused Datchayani of Poonamallee has already been arrested for similar offences in Avadi, Poonamallee, Thousand Lights, Flower Bazaar, and Saidapet, said police.





On Thursday, she along with a man reached the showroom on Valayapathi Salai and checked the gold chains. A few minutes later, they left claiming to withdraw money from a nearby ATM.





While they did not return, the staff checked the chains and found one weighing about three sovereigns missing.





Since CCTV footage revealed that the duo escaped with the chain, a complaint was lodged at JJ Nagar police station.





A case was registered and Datchayani was secured. The chain was seized before she was remanded in judicial custody. A hunt has been launched for her accomplice.