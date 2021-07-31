Sat, Jul 31, 2021

9 biz hubs in Chennai to be closed for 10 days

Published: Jul 31,202111:01 AM

A decision to this effect was taken at the consultation meeting of traders chaired by Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and police commissioner Shankar Jiwal on Friday.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
Nine major market areas in the city, including Ranganathan Street in T Nagar, Purasaiwalkam, Kothavalchavadi market, Jam Bazaar and Royapuram market where public gather in large numbers will remain closed from July 31 to August 9.


This came after government’s direction to Corporation and the police Commissioners to strictly enforce COVID guidelines.

