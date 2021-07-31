CM launches scarless robotic liver donor surgery scheme at private hosp in city

Chennai :

Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the surgery, in a first such initiative by a state government to bring the procedure under CMCHIS to ensure that common public and low-income groups who cannot pay much for treatment, receive world-class lifesaving treatment at affordable cost.





Chief Minister Stalin said the Government of Tamil Nadu is committed to providing quality health care in all the three levels of care such as the primary, secondary and tertiary to all the people at an affordable cost. “The Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance scheme will benefit the poor and it will help in motivating the donor to donate liver to their family member as the scars are negligible for them and saving lives,” he said.





Dr Mohamed Rela, Chairman & Managing Director, Rela Hospital, said: “The idea of including Scarless Robotic liver Donor Surgery under the Chief Minister’s health insurance scheme, to make international healthcare facilities accessible to the public at large, has been the vision of Rela Hospital.”