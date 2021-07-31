Youth held under Pocso Act for kidnapping minor near Chromepet

Chennai :

A 17-year-old girl of Chromepet, who went to church on Sunday morning, went missing and after searching in the locality the parents in the night filed a complaint at the Chromepet police station.





During the inquiry, the police found a few residents noticing Kishore Kumar of the same area talking with the girl on the road before she went missing. Police said Kishore Kumar on Sunday had informed his parents that he is travelling out of the station for office work and did not return home after that. His mobile phone was also switched off.





The police tried to trace the mobile phone signals on Thursday and found both of them in Pallikaranai, staying in a lodge. Soon, a special team went to the lodge and arrested Kishore Kumar. Kishore had informed at the lodge that they are a newly married couple and came for a trip to Chennai. The girl was rescued and Kishore was remanded in judicial custody and sent to prison.