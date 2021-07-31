Masked men stab cycling schoolboy in robbery bid

Chennai :

According to police, victim Rithish Sai, a resident of Gangiamman Koil Street, Kodambakkam and a volleyball player, usually do early morning cycling as part of training. He was followed and intercepted by the duo on a bike demanding that he part with his mobile phone. After he refused and took his cycle on the walkway, the two continued to chase him holding a knife.





Rithish Sai then abandoned his cycle and started running, screaming for help. The two continued to chase and one stabbed him on his back. Injured Rithish took shelter in a tea shop. When the workers there came out looking for the attackers, the two escaped on their two-wheeler, police said.





A complaint has been lodged with Pondy Bazaar police who said they are trying to zero in on the suspects with the help of CCTV footage.