Drunk man attempts to kill wife, she hacks him to death

Chennai :

The deceased Naushad (35) of Kancheepuram was an auto driver. Police said Naushad married his lover Rashia 12 years ago, and the couple has a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son. Naushad was addicted to liquor and used to quarrel with his wife daily. More than five times, the community leaders had intervened to reunite the couple after advising Naushad to stop drinking.





On Thursday around 11 pm, Naushad reached home drunk and picked up a fight with his wife. Police said he took a knife from the kitchen and started to chase Rashia, threatening to kill her. Rashia went inside the restroom and locked herself, but Naushad did not stop there and tried to break open the door. After a point, Rashia came out, pushed Naushad down, snatched the knife from Naushad and started attacking him. After a few minutes, Naushad succumbed to multiple cut injuries, and Rashia went to Siva Kanchi police station with the weapon and surrendered.





Siva Kanchi police inspector Sivakumar said though the woman killed her husband in self-defence, the police have arrested her and registered a murder case. “We will discuss the matter with the higher officials and prosecutors,” he further said to a query whether the woman would walk free since the act was in self-defence.





This is the second such incident in Kancheepuram within a week. Five days ago, a 32-year-old woman killed her drunk husband after he threatened to kill her within three days.