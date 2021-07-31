Snatcher bites victim’s finger, escapes with cash, mobile phone

Chennai :

The victim, Meghanathan, 43 of Sivan Koil Cross Street in Kodambakkam, was walking from Power House bus stop to his house early morning when two suspects stopped him asking for Rs 50 to fill petrol and robbed him.





Meghanathan is a part-time driver, who was staying in bachelor accommodation in Kodambakkam while the family is in Myladuthurai. He had driven his client to Bengaluru on Wednesday and returned to Chennai after borrowing Rs 10,000 from him. He had a total of Rs 13,200, including the borrowed money and his salary, with him when the bike-borne duo stopped him.





When he refused to part money, the two assaulted him at knifepoint and snatched Rs 13,200 and mobile phone from him.





During the tussle, Meghanathan managed to catch hold of one of the two. At that time, noticing other motorists on the road, one of the suspects bit him on his right index finger and wriggled out of his hold. The two then sped away while Meghanathan went to the hospital to nurse his injury. He later approached the Vadapalani police station and lodged a complaint.