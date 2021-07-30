Fishermen are eyes and ears of Coastal Securty Wing, says DGP Sylendra Babu

Chennai :

Marine police are the last line of defence of the country, observed Bimal N Patel, vice chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University on Friday, while participating in the national workshop on coastal security.





Stressing the importance of integrated coastal security he, while addressing the participants via online, said that the state should supplement and compliment the coastal security policing.





"If India can deploy over 75000 troops on its 1800 km border with Nepal why India's coastline, which is stretched over 7500 km, has only less than 12000 personnel to guard it?" Bimal Patel wondered quoting an interaction he had with national security advisor Ajith Doval a few years ago.





Taking part in the workshop, DGP C Sylendra Babu, head of the police force Tamil Nadu noted that TN was one of the first states to have a separate wing for Coastal security and added that TN fishermen had been eyes and ears of the Coastal Security Wing which guard the 1076 km of TN coastline.





Sandeep Mittal, ADGP, Coastal Security Wing, while addressing the online gathering said that the workshop was aimed at polishing professional excellence with the academic input.





The workshop was jointly organized by TN Coastal Security Wing and RRU, a university on internal security, started by Gujarat Government.