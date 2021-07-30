New kit for early diagnosis of ovarian cancer

Chennai :

The two institutions have entered into an MoU to further develop and validate this technology and transfer it to a suitable industrial partner to manufacture and market the kit.





A release from the IIT said, under funding from the Department of Science and Technology, the Department of Molecular Oncology at the Cancer Institute had undertaken research to identify proteins that can be detected in the blood which can help in the diagnosis of epithelial ovarian cancers.





VV Raghavendra Sai, associate professor at IIT, said his institution will help develop the device.





Both Institutions will establish a review board and will obtain the necessary clearances.