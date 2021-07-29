Painkillers for drug abuse: Kerala man among 4 held

Chennai :

The main accused Rathish Rajan (34) of Palakkad, Kerala, bought the tablets online from Delhi and supplied them to the other accused Ahmed Iqbal Bhatti (20) of T Nagar, K Dawood Ahmed Sherif (22) of Zam Bazaar and K Manikandan (19) of Tondiarpet.





Among tablets seized, 10,500 were Nitravit, prescribed for insomnia, and 1,400 were Tydol, which are usually prescribed as painkillers to cancer patients. Apart from the tablets, two kg ganja, three two-wheelers and three mobile phones were also seized from them.





So far, 16 men have been arrested by Washermenpet police for supplying such tablets in the last one week.





An official told DTNext that a special team was formed after a video of youngsters mostly juveniles injecting the tablet-mixed water and investigation revealed the presence of network. While a gang smuggled them from Andhra Pradesh, another gang bought them from a medical shop. Both the gangs were arrested including the medical shop owner Mohammed Azarudeen.