New cases go up in the city for 2nd day

Chennai :

The test positivity rate has also gone up to 0.6 per cent on Tuesday from 0.5 per cent a day earlier. But overall number declined to 1,756 on Wednesday.





Even as he said an increase was anticipated after curbs were relaxed, Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan warned against the present complacency in mask usage and social distancing. “The fact is, COVID continues to be an issue throughout the world. The causes are being analysed whether it is due to workplace, functions, or crowding in public places. We are going for expanded contact tracing, and also ensure wherever needed containments are put in places.” The TPR in the State stands at 1.2 per cent, with Cuddalore (2.5%), Thanjavur (2.3%) and Coimbatore (2%) recorded top three.