Online petition to make Indian food emojis happen

Chennai :

Danish Khan of Ampersand Communications has designed six Indian food emojis for the online petition. “We are moving towards inclusivity of diverse cultures but the emoji world is still stuck in the past. There are various food emojis like pasta, burger, bacon, noodles, etc, but cannot find Indian food emojis. That is something we’re determined to change. We thought it is high time Indian food has an emoji too. As the first step, we have created six food emojis - dosa, biryani, medu vadai, filter coffee, roti and vada pav - for the online petition. For us, food is an the online petition. For us, food is an emotion and we would love to express our love for biryani or filter coffee with an emoji. If these emojis get approved, we will be adding other Indian food emojis as well,” says Danish Khan.



