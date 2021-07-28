Elderly woman found dead, murder for gain suspected

Chennai :

Murderers have sprinkled chilli powder in the woman's body so that the sniffer dogs won't be able to trace them, said police.





The deceased Anthony Mary was alone at her house at Kasima Nagar since her husband Michael Nayagam had gone for fishing.





Anthony Mary's daughter Suba visited her mother on Wednesday evening since she did not pick phone calls and was shocked to find her mother lying unconscious.





On information, Kasimedu police rushed to the spot and sent her body for post-mortem. Sniffer dogs were brought trace the suspects.





The robbed jewels were about six sovereigns, said police. Police suspect that she could have been strangulated to death since there were no external injuries on her body.