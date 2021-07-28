History-sheeter hacked to death, two surrender at police station

Chennai :

On Wednesday morning, Sholavaram police received information about a man lying dead amidst bushes and retrieved the body. Investigation revealed that he was Shanmugapandian of Red Hills who had assault and ganja peddling cases pending against him. His body was sent to Ponneri hospital for post-mortem.





A few hours later, Manikandan (26) of Naravarikuppam and Murugan (26) surrendered at Sholavaram police station. Police are questioning the duo, while a hunt has been launched for a few more suspects.