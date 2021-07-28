Chennai Corp removes 7,715 MT of wastes, water hyacinth from city canals

Chennai :

The corporation desilted 48,80 km long waterways using amphibians and robotic excavators to remove the waste and water hyacinth. The desilting workers were taken up before the onset of the North-East Monsoon to ensure the free flow of water without any blocks or hindrance. An official release said that from June to till date, the corporation has removed 7,715 MT of waste and water hyacinth from the canals using two modern amphibians, three smaller amphibians and four robotic excavators. The waste was loaded in tipper lorries and taken to Kodungaiyur or Perungudi landfills, according to a statement from the Corporation.