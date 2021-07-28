Toddler falls to death from fourth floor of Chennai building

Chennai :

TRIGGER WARNING: THIS CONTENT MAY CAUSE EMOTIONAL DISTRESS





A 15-month-old boy slipped from the fourth floor of a building in Sastri Nagar. Himashu Barik died in the hospital on Tuesday.





The child's parents Kamala Kanth Barik and Rashmitha work as house help for Ganapathi on 11th cross street.





The building has four stories and has a section dedicated on each floor for house helps. The incident happened around 8.30 am on Tuesday when Rashmitha was feeding Himashu.





But as she stepped aside to wash her hands, Himashu, who was sitting on the bed moved to the nearby window and fell off it.





He was rushed to a private hospital in Adyar with severe head injuries but he succumbed to it around 10 am.





On information, the Sastri Nagar police registered a case and an investigation is underway.





The police said that Kamala Kanth has been working in the house for about 15 years and had moved in with his wife two years ago.